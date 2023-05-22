Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
May 23, 1998
WASHINGTON — Route 17 is a step closer to calling itself an interstate. Congress Friday approved the designation as part of a six-year transportation spending bill that’s a boon for New York.
Money toward reconstruction of the intersection of Routes 23 and 205 in Oneonta is also included in the bill. The state gets a 35 percent increase in annual federal aid, compared with the previous six years.
The Route 17 designation, as Interstate 86, long championed by Sen. Daniel Patrick Moynihan, carries the hope of economic development for many local communities along the road, which winds through parts of Delaware County. Businesses can sprout up along interstates because of the access to the national highway system and, for retail sellers, to take advantage of the expected increase in road traffic.
Before any of that happens, however, the state must commit to tens of millions of dollars in needed road improvements.
May 23, 1973
Plans and specifications are nearing completion for facilities at Neahwa Park that, when completed, will give Oneontans back just about the same park area and facilities that have been lost to the state Department of Transportation for the Susquehanna Expressway.
There may even be more because plans now in the works for which 50-50 percent financing will be shared through federal “Open Space” funds and city allocations call for at least one lighted softball field and one illuminated basketball court, something the city never had before.
The city’s landscape architect, Walter F. Bruning of Syracuse, was in Oneonta Tuesday finishing up his research for the specifications and working drawings to revamp a 10-acre plot east of Damaschke Field.
The site, acquired by the city at least five years ago from the Farone family with help from the New York State Parks Commission, has already been cleared and rough graded.
