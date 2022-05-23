25 years ago
May 24, 1997
DELHI — The first book to focus on Delaware County’s role in the momentous Anti-Rent War of the 1840s has just been published.
Dorothy Kubik’s “A Free Land, A Fee People, The Anti-Rent War in Delaware County, New York” is the first new treatment in half a century of the conflict between tenant farmers and wealthy landowners.
Unlike Henry Christman’s comprehensive “Tin Horns and Calico” (1945) covering the tumultuous period in the Hudson Valley, Helderbergs and Catskills, Kubik zeroed in on the struggle in Delaware County, where the climactic episode of the “war” — the killing of Undersheriff Osman Steele — took place in 1845.
And unlike John Monroe’s 1940 book, “The Anti-Rent War in Delaware County, N.Y., The Revolt Against the Rent System,” the new volume spends less time on the legal machinations than the human ramifications.
“I just felt there was so much more to be told,” said Kubik. “And I wanted to share it.”
50 years ago
May 24, 1972
Economy and ecology were the reasons cited by a Town of Oneonta study committee, Tuesday night, in support of a proposed ordinance, requiring the separation of paper from garbage.
Questions about the proposed ordinance were aired at an information meeting in Town Hall.
The ordinance, which would require all newspapers, magazine and paper materials to be separated from garbage, would also prohibit collectors from delivering these papers to the landfill site in the Town.
Since the City and Town, are partners in the landfill operation, the Town ordinance would make it illegal for collectors working in the City, to deposit papers in the landfill site.
