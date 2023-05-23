Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
May 24, 1973
An additional 170 to 350 dwelling units will be needed by off campus college students by 1980 according to an impact study recently released by Crandell Associates of Vestal.
And this projected student demand represents between 25 to 50 percent of the total new dwelling units which have been projected for the Oneonta area.
Crandell Associates have found the demand for student housing is sufficient to warrant investment and construction and has encouraged the City of Oneonta to promote the construction of new multiple family residential structures geared to the student market.
Between 1960 and 1970 the city experienced a mere two percent increase in the size of its housing stock.
The demand for housing during this time, according to Crandell Associates, was supplied by the conversion of single-family homes into apartments.
“Such a conversion, while often generating adequate dwelling units, may seriously alter the quality of neighborhood environments, in the absence of specific zoning requirements and site review procedures,” stated the report.
