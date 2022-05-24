50 years ago
May 25, 1972
A tear gas canister, lobbed through a second story window from a gun in the hands of Oneonta City police officer Leonard Murphy yesterday afternoon, ended a dramatic confrontation between an elderly Oneonta man and a bevy of city police officers at 115 Chestnut Street.
Charles Scholl, 85, had held officers at bay for more than a half hour while evening rush hour traffic piled up in both directions on Chestnut Street and armed policemen with weapons drawn hurried hither and yon trying to coordinate an attack.
“He has an arsenal in there,” one officer was heard to say.
Sgt. Lee Higgins, in charge of the operation, dispatched police cars in both directions to stop Chestnut Street traffic then issued repeated calls to the old man to “come out, we don’t want to hurt you or anyone else.”
No response from inside the house, where the man was known to be lurking.
Nobody knew what had started the elderly man’s action. His grand-daughter, Mrs. Nancy Pickett, reported to police Mr. Scholl had threatened her and her mother, Mrs. Irma Williams, who lives at the Chestnut Street address and normally cares for her father.
It was considered a possibility that the man might have become incensed because a large sum of money he had left under his mattress before a recent trip to the hospital, had been removed. It had been placed elsewhere for safekeeping by his daughter, Mrs. Williams. This report could not be confirmed last night.
Police talked momentarily of rushing the house but decided against that action. The stairway was steep and doors opened from each side of the hall at the top of the stairs. Nobody knew what was awaiting the officers at the top of the stairs.
