Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
May 25, 1998
There was no paper on May 25, 1998 because of it fell on Memorial Day.
May 25, 1973
MILFORD — It’s taken 31 seasons for Deane Winsor to let the moths out of the wallet but he has finally gotten new uniforms for the Macs and they’ll don them when they open Saturday at New Hartford.
The Macs should be the sharpest club in the Madison County and New York State Traveling League this summer but says Winsor, “if the team can’t win in these uniforms then we’ll switch back to the ones we’ve worn for 30 years.”
After Saturday’s opener at New Hartford, the Macs will open home once again on Memorial Day with the Oneida Indians in Milford’s Wilber Park.
Winsor is uncertain of the starting lineup but he says he will have last year’s batting champ, Doc Spartano, returning at second base, plus Bob Service, the shortstop who hit just below Spartano.
The Madison County League schedule has been expanded and as it works out, the Macs will be playing all the league doubleheaders at home and all single games on the road.
Next Saturday they’ll open the New York State Traveling League at Cooperstown’s Doubleday Field against Oppenheim Post of Albany.
Winsor is also uncertain of who’ll be pitching this weekend but he hopes to have the services of Don McLeod and Mark Vivyan, both former Oneonta State hurlers. Don Anderson, who did an outstanding job for Hartwick College this spring is also expected to be on the roster. He probably will not be available this weekend because of Hartwick graduation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.