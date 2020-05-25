Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
50 years ago
May 26, 1970
The Oneonta Community Art Center may cease to exist as of June 1.
Following a meeting of the Board of Directors on May 11, the over-100 members of the organization received a letter taking special notice of the regular annual meeting scheduled for Monday, June 1.
The letter says the Board of Directors recommends the membership vote on the following resolution:
“Because of a lack of interest and participation in the acts of the Oneonta Community Art Center by the membership and the community, the Board of Directors recommends the termination of all such acts until such time as a real need is demonstrated. It is further resolved that all present monies will be held in escrow and all properties will be stored or disposed of.”
According to Mrs. Harold Hattem, president of the Board of Directors, who voted against the resolution, the move is being made to find out what people expect of the art center and what direction the art center should be taking.
“There is financial and advisory help available from the Upper Catskill Community Council of the Arts, Inc.,” said Mrs. Hattem. “But the Art Center has to pick up the ball and get things moving.”
“One area in which they can’t help,” she went on, “is with our quarters.” The Art Center is housed in the Wilber Mansion.
She explained this has been one of the Center’s major problems.
“We used to have well known artists have their works hanging in the Center,” she said, “But we have discontinued it this year.
“For one thing, we can’t compete with the colleges because our quarters are so shabby, and for another we have to have the children’s classes in the same rooms where the pictures would be hanging.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.