50 years ago
May 26, 1972
Only favorable voices spoke up at a hearing on the Town of Oneonta’s proposed solid waste ordinance Thursday night in the West Oneonta Firehouse.
After listening to the pro’s the Town Board voted to postpone a decision on the ordinance until its June 8 meeting.
There were questions about the economic feasibility o the project raised by some Board members, and it was felt the week could be used to find the answers.
While all members of the Town board present at the meeting were in favor of the separation of papers from other trash — they voiced various degrees of support for the ordinance.
Most enthusiastic for the proposal was Supervisor Les Foster. Approving of both the spirit and structure of the solid waste plan, Foster said, it was necessary to make the plan mandatory in order for it to work.
Questioning the financial end of the ordinance were Board members Robert Bennett and Henry Stafford.
Both men expressed their support for the project, as long as it would not incur a large loss of revenue for the Town.
Personally in favor of the ordinance, but not sure whether it should be applied to the entire community was Councilman Hugh Henderson.
