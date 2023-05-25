Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
May 26, 1998
BAINBRIDGE — Like the Susquehanna River itself, Serge Corbin just keeps rolling along.
Corbin, 41, of St. Boniface, Quebec, won for the 21st time in 21 starts in the C-2 Pro race Monday at the General Clinton Canoe Regatta.
Corbin teamed up with Normand Mainguy of Gatineau, Quebec, to win the 70-mile race from Cooperstown to Bainbridge in 7 hours, 42 minutes and 19 seconds.
The two will share $3,000 in prize money for winning the 54-boat race.
May 26, 1973
RICHFIELD SPRINGS — Officials in the Town of Richfield have called on town residents and organizations to help solve a problem that one town board member says could present “another Woodstock.”
The issue came up earlier this week when the Town Board met in special session to ponder a request for a permit to allow a gathering of from 20,000 to 25,000 people on the former Joseph Yourno farm at Monticello, a hamlet west of Richfield Springs.
The board, members say, received the request for the permit from an unidentified man who purportedly represents an organization called the New Britain Peace Action Coalition. The group wants to use the property for two weeks beginning approximately July 15.
The man, board members indicated, did not give the specific reason for the big assembly on the farm which borders on the towns of Winfield, Herkimer County, and Plainfield, Otsego County, along the west side.
Supervisor Raymond Nassar indicated that the current consensus of the board is in favor of denying the request.
