Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
May 27, 1995
Last weekend was busy. This weekend will be busier still.
Businesses from Cooperstown to Bainbridge are gearing up for a flood of customers Memorial Day weekend when thousands of visitors are expected for the General Clinton Canoe Regatta and Hartwick College graduation and sunny skies will beckon the first wave of summer visitors.
Hotels, motels and campgrounds are full. At the Holiday Inn in Oneonta, all 120 rooms are booked for tonight, most with the families of graduating Hartwick seniors. Sunday morning’s commencement exercises are expected to draw 1,500 to the campus to cheer on the 300 members of the Class of 1995 and listen to words of wisdom from New York State Lt. Gov. Elizabeth McCaughey.
The Cooperstown Motel is close to full and all 97 rooms are expected to be occupied tonight. “It’s regatta, it’s Memorial Day, we have a baseball team in for the weekend and it’s graduation at Hartwick. We get the overflow from that,” said Laurel Rocconi, assistant manager.
50 years ago
May 27, 1970
Mud cleanup operations in Wilber Park cost an estimated $3,500 during the first week after Mayor James F. Lettis declared the situation an emergency.
The mayor revealed this figure last night.
He ordered hiring of private contractors to remove tons of mud in the park’s upper level, Sunday, May 17.
The following day workers and equipment from Oneonta Contracting Co. and Seward Sand and Gravel began hauling away tons of the thick ooze that had poured into the park from dirt piles on the Wilber Park Apartments development site.
Since this past weekend, heavy rains have caused tons more mud to flow into the park, undoing much of the cleanup work done during the past week.
