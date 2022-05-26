25 years ago
May 27, 1997
MILFORD — An autopsy showed no signs of physical struggle in the drowning death of Hartwick College junior Rob Jordan, who was found Saturday after three weeks after he was last seen at a fraternity party.
Otsego County Coroner James Hurley said there were no broken bones, fractures or marks on Jordan’s body that would indicate a struggle.
Jordan was last seen around 9:30 p.m. Saturday, May 3, at the end of an Alpha Delta Omega fraternity party near the Crumhorn Fishing Access Site off county Route 35 in the town of Milford.
About 50 fraternity brothers and friends attended the traditional year-end party. At the end of the night as students loaded into a 26-foot U-Haul truck rented to transport people to and from the party, Jordan, who was reported as intoxicated, was seen stumbling in a parking lot and heading toward the river.
50 years ago
May 26, 1972
DELHI — The FBI is expected to join the search for a group of robbers who entered the Automotive Vocational Education Building at Delhi Tech in the early hours of Thursday morning and lifted an estimated $18,000 worth of equipment.
Officials of the Bureau of Criminal Investigation at the Margaretville state police substation said the FBI had been informed of the theft because of the value of the stolen objects and because some of the stolen materials had been purchased with federal funds.
BCI men said they had several leads and were pursuing them.
Reported missing was about $12,000 worth of college owned equipment and between $5,000 and $6,000 worth of student purchased equipment that is stored in the building.
