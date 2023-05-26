Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
May 27, 1998
ONEONTA — Despite opposition from A.O. Fox Memorial Hospital, Bassett Healthcare took a crucial step Thursday toward winning state approval to bring ambulatory surgery services to its facility on Associate Drive in Oneonta.
The Project Review Committee of the state Hospital Review and Panning Council approved Bassett’s plan to add ambulatory surgery, commonly called same-day surgery, to its Oneonta Surgeons and Specialties facility.
Earlier this year, the state approved Bassett’s plans to add dialysis services to the facility.
To provide the two new services, Bassett said it will begin construction in July of a 26,000-square-foot addition to the Surgeons and Specialists building. The project, which will add two operating rooms, should be completed by the first quarter of 1999, said Michael Stein, vice president of external affairs at Bassett. He said early estimates show the expansion costing between $2 million and $3 million.
Ambulatory surgery, which allows patients to return home the same day of a procedure, is a growing health care trend because it is often cheaper and more convenient for the patient.
About two-thirds of Bassett’s surgical procedures are ambulatory, according to the hospital. Typical ambulatory procedures include biopsies, hernia repairs and ear, nose and throat surgery.
“We’re doing this to serve the patients that we have better,” Stein said. “We have a lot of patients in the Oneonta area.”
Officials at Fox disagree. They said the Bassett surgery project unnecessarily duplicates services now provided by Fox.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.