Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
50 years ago
May 28, 1970
STAMFORD — The Power Authority of the State of New York is accepting bids for the first stage of construction of Mine Kill State Park, part of the one-million-kilowatt Blenheim-Gilboa Pumped Storage Power project which it is building in the Schoharie Valley near here.
The Authority will open sealed proposals for the park construction at its New York City offices at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 18.
The work will include planting of more than 3,000 trees and shrubs, representing dozens of species, among them dogwood, creeping juniper, sweetfern, white spruce and Canada hemlock, as well as varied types of oaks and pines.
Backyard gardeners can gain some idea of the scope of the planting job by the figures for fertilizer to be used in the initial seeding of grass for the park — a total of 132,000 pounds.
Tree-planting is only part of the job, however, in addition, there will be extensive excavation for roads, culverts and underdrains, and the installation of a water distribution system, and a sewerage system. The work also includes construction of pedestrian walks, roads, and a boat launching ramp.
The park will cover some 600 additional acres between the lower reservoir and Route 30, midway between the towns of Blenheim and Gilboa.
The park, which the Authority will turn over upon completion to the Capital District State Park Commission, will feature a visitor center and a swimming pool surrounded by camping rings with facilities for picnicking, playground activities and access to hiking trails. Overlooks will provide scenic views of the project and the surrounding rolling hills.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.