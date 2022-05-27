25 years ago
May 28, 1997
ONEONTA — The Oneonta human rights commission is demanding an apology from the organizers of the city’s Memorial Day parade after one of them allegedly wouldn’t allow the head of a local civil rights group to ride in the parade atop his own horse.
Will Perry, president of the Oneonta Chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People charges that parade organizer Chuck Ringwood ordered Perry to walk his horse in what Perry calls “ a subservient manner” instead of riding it in the annual parade. The brief verbal confrontation allegedly occurred just before the start of the event Monday morning.
Perry said the incident led him to believe that Ringwood, a member of the local American Legion post, did not want “a black man riding tail and proud” in the parade, while a white participant was allowed to ride a horse. Perry called Ringwood’s alleged order “bigoted” and because of Perry’s position with the NAACP, an insult to all local blacks.
“He is telling the entire African American community ‘Up Yours,’” Perry said.
Ringwood could not be reached for comment Monday and Tuesday.
The city’s Commission on Community Relations and Human Rights on Tuesday passed a resolution demanding an apology from the parade committee for the alleged “reprehensible treatment” of Perry. The commission wants Ringwood removed from any involvement in future parades, which are coordinated jointly by the city and American Legion.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.