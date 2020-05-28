Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
50 years ago
May 29, 1970
Two Oneonta businessmen have submitted a proposal to the Urban Renewal Agency for the redevelopment of eight Main Street buildings entirely through rehabilitation.
Charles Holdorf and Asa Allison said last night their proposal involves the buildings from Diana’s Restaurant (but not including the restaurant) to Broad Street.
Their goal would be creation of 12 “specialty shops” through the attraction of small reputable firms.
The proposal calls on the Urban Renewal Agency to sell all property to the C. Holdorf Company.
The company would then rehabilitate the buildings. Their letter also states first chance for stores in the area would go to “permanent tenants now in the area.”
In a letter to Holdorf acknowledging the rehabilitation proposals, Urban Renewal Director David Cooper said the area is currently under consideration for new development.
“Two firms are making design studies of the area prior to submitting development proposals to the Agency,” Cooper said.
The Urban Renewal Director said consideration of the Holdorf-Allison proposal would be deferred “until some future time.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.