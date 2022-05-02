25 years ago
May 3, 1997
COOPERSTOWN — Three Republican lawyers are seeking their party’s nod to run for Otsego County judge this fall, while the Democrats haven’t drummed up a single challenger.
Brian Burns of Oneonta, Albert Clune of Unadilla and Coli Ingham of Schuyler Lake all want to fill the vacancy created by the August 1996 death of Judge Robert P. Nydam.
Last fall, the GOP chose Clune to fill in until this Nov. 4 election, but Gov. George Pataki never acted on the party’s recommendation to appoint Clune to the post.
Clune said this week that he didn’t know why Pataki hadn’t named him temporary judge to help out the county’s only current judge Michael V. Coccoma.
50 years ago
May 3, 1972
Developers of Wilber Park Apartments have killed plans to rent exclusively to students.
The apartments will be made available for rental to the general public right away, Carlton Atkinson told the Common Council last night.
Atkinson, business manager for the Hudson Valley District Council of Carpenters, which owns the project, also announced that BDG Realty of Ferndale is now completely out of the development picture.
BDG Realty executives Leo and Bernard Blank were the prime movers behind the student rental plans, and it was generally assumed that company would purchase the project from the carpenters’ union.
