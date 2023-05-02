Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
May 3, 1973
ALBANY — Gov. Rockefeller has signed into law a bill that creates an Industrial Development Agency for Otsego County, it was announced here Wednesday.
Sponsored by Assemblyman Harold C. Luther, R-Dolgeville, and Sen. Edwyn E. Mason, R-Hobart, the measure cleared the legislature several weeks ago but was held up on the Governor’s desk while local leaders wrestled with grass roots opposition to the creation of the agency.
Dozens of such agencies for local governments throughout the state have been created by the legislature at the request of local leaders. The agencies have the power to purchase land through condemnation and build factories and warehouses to the specifications of committed industrialists, financing their operations through the sale of bonds.
The members of Otsego’s agency will be appointed by the county’s Board of Representatives, as has been done in other counties where the legislature created such agencies. The agencies are designed to help attract industry to areas with high unemployment rates.
The state Labor Department reports that the unemployment rate for Otsego County in February was 7.4 per cent, as compared to 5.3 per cent for the state as a whole. Unemployment for the county a year ago was 9.6 per cent.
The signing of the bill by the Governor was delayed because some residents of Otsego County wrote him and asked that he veto the measure. They complained that they didn’t want the agency because it will have the power to condemn land.
However, Luther conferred with the Governor’s aides Tuesday afternoon and requested that the bill be signed into law because the county’s Board of Representatives had requested enactment of the measure.
