Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
May 30, 1995
COOPERSTOWN — The Colin M. Hyde murder trial, one of the highest-profile cases in Otsego County history, is set to begin with jury selection today.
In the days and weeks that follow, the state hopes to prove to a jury beyond a reasonable doubt that it was Hyde who killed Ricky J. Parisian, an off-duty state police investigator, during an armed robbery at a local supermarket last May.
Hyde is charged with eight felony counts, including second-degree murder. If convicted of murder, the Morris man faces 25 years to life in prison.
Prosecutors say jury selection may take a week, with the entire trial expected to run about a month. Otsego County Court Judge Robert Nydam was to preside, but because of health problems was replaced last week by Judge Patrick Monserrate, administrative judge of the Sixth Judicial District.
In their attempt to secure a conviction, prosecutors plan to bring a body of evidence they say fingers Hyde as the sole suspect in Parisian’s killing. From a weapon left at the scene to DNA blood evidence and alleged admissions by Hyde at the time of his arrest, prosecutors say they can link Hyde to the crime, accurately tracing his actions and movements from the robbery scene to Denver, Colo., where he was arrested two days later.
The defense, meanwhile, has attacked a host of evidence and charged mishandling of the case by authorities who tracked and arrested Hyde, calling chunks of the investigation and gathered evidence the “fruits of a poisonous tree” in court papers.
If a jury can be found without moving the case out of the area, it will be 12 Otsego County residents who eventually decide Hyde’s fate.
