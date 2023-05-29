Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
May 30, 1998
ONEONTA — As news of former Senator Barry Goldwater’s death spread Friday, local Republican leaders remembered him as a shaper of the Grand Old Party and an adversary of big government.
“I think Barry Goldwater was one of the real prophets of our time,” said state Sen. Charles Cook, R-Delhi. “He was 30 years ahead of his time in terms of talking about the economic downfall that was going to happen to this country by having too much government.”
Cook, who is retiring this year after 25 years in the state Legislature, said Goldwater influenced a generation of Republican leaders.
“He was a true conservative,” Cook said. “While he worked hard to push the conservative agenda, he did keep the party from going too far to the right. He had a stabilizing role during his time in Congress.”
May 30, 1973
For the thousands of motorists who passed through the Oneonta area last Memorial Day Weekend, a few warnings about gas shortages weren’t about to ruin their holiday junkets.
And as it turned out, the predictions of stranded motorists lining the highways never came to pass here.
Area service stations were swamped with the holiday’s increased traffic, but for the most part area stations were able to handle the load with plenty of gas to spare.
In fact, most stations reported they were having no trouble at all with obtaining gas, although some said that major oil dealers were allotting the stations what they purchased last year.
