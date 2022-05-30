Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
May 31, 1997
Like a snake charmer drawing a cobra out of a basket, today’s Lotto drawing is attracting a lot of people hoping to take a big bite out of its $170-million prize.
“We have a lot of rookies playing this game,” Bob House said while manning the Lotto machine at Palace Cigar in Oneonta, where a steady stream of customers came Friday to play the state Lottery game. “And they’re smiling when they’re spending.”
They’ll really be smiling if they win. Today’s drawing — built up by five consecutive non-winning drawings — is for the third-largest jackpot in state history. It trails only a $90-million prize shared by nine winners in 1991 and $72.5-million split by four people in 1994.
Many of those coming out of the woodwork to plunk down a buck for a Lotto game are first-timers, like John Johnson of Franklin, who’s hoping to buck the 12.9-million-to-1 odds of winning.
“I’ve never played,” said Johnson, who asked House to show him how to fill out the Lotto card.
50 years ago
May 31, 1972
SIDNEY — Bids for the village airport expansion program in Sidney will be opened June 9 and it’s expected a long awaited project will finally get off the ground.
Sidney Village Mayor Charles McCarty said the estimated $1,134,000 airport improvement program will hopefully be underway in June and completed by the first of the year. Basically it calls for the extending and paving of the east-west runway to 4,200 feet plus taxi stubs and a parking apron.
Funds for the expansion program will come from several state and federal grants. McCarty said the federal government has approved a grant for $566,913. In addition federal Appalachian funds are being sought in the amount of $250,000. At the present time the state will participate in the amount of $262,000 and Delaware County some time ago pledged support in the amount of $100,000.
The estimated $1,134,000 needed for the improvement program will cover the cost of the acquisition of land and paving of the east-west runway.
