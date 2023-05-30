Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
May 31, 1973
A petition drive to bring opera to the Oneonta area airwaves has proven successful.
Opera broadcasts will begin next winter.
Texaco has granted the request of radio station WONT-FM to air the Sunday afternoon broadcasts of the New York City Metropolitan Opera Company.
A key factor in the Texaco decision was a petition drive. Nearly 2,100 signatures were collected. Texaco officials said the show of community interest played an important part in the decision.
Spearheading the petition drive were the owners of WONT, the late Caleb Brackett and Mrs. Brackett.
Funeral services for Mr. Brackett, a long-time opera lover, were held yesterday in Oneonta.
The opera broadcasts he wanted his station to carry will begin on December 8 and continue through the 21-week Metropolitan Opera Company season.
The station is prohibited from selling advertising for the special broadcasts.
Commented
