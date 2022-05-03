May 4, 1972
COBLESKILL — At least 43 people have been arrested by State Police officers and Schoharie County Sheriff’s Department deputies in connection with the racial upheaval on the Cobleskill Tech campus April 12.
The 43 were named in five sealed indictments handed down yesterday afternoon by the Schoharie County Grand Jury as a result of intensive investigation leading to a Grand Jury session last week in Schoharie.
Fifteen black students were sentenced to jail for 10 days for contempt of court.
Twenty-six other students and two adult administrators were arrested on bench warrants and jailed without bail.
Fifteen were charged with felonious riot, seven with arson, two with hindering prosecution and two with possession of dangerous drugs, according to Schoharie County Sheriff John K. Goldswer.
Some of the prisoners were transferred last night to Delaware County Jail in Delhi because the facilities at Schoharie were over-taxed by the large number of people arrested.
The two adults arrested yesterday were William Washington, head of the Educational Opportunities program at Cobleskill until he resigned just a few days before the April 12th outbreak, and Joseph Burns, a dormitory director.
Washington faces action on two counts of hindering prosecution and one count of possession of a dangerous weapon. Burns is facing action on one count of hindering prosecution.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.