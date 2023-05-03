Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
May 4, 1998
ONEONTA — Darwin Davis of Oneonta is only about four months into her pregnancy, but she believes it’s never too soon to start preparing for motherhood.
With that goal in mind, she sampled non-alcoholic drinks and got tips on ways to keep her baby safe and happy during the “Pregnant Pause” event held at Oneonta’s Autumn Café Sunday.
“It’s too bad more people didn’t come,” Davis said, “because I’ve learned a lot today and I’m sure other people would have, too.”
Roberta Puritz, Leatherstocking Education on Alcoholism/Addictions Foundation community education coordinator, said the Delaware-Otsego-Schoharie Perinatal Network sponsored the event to encourage mothers not to take drugs or alcohol during pregnancy and to show them alternative ways to enjoy themselves.
“It’s basically to remember to be good to your baby before it is born,” Puritz said.
May 4, 1973
Miller Trailers will combine its two factory work shifts Monday into one dayside shift that will handle the decreased work load expected over the summer months.
Because of the consolidation the firm will lose 17 of its present 190 factory workers, according to Joseph Jones, manager of the facility on Route 7 at Winney Hill Road.
Jones explained the 17 include people such as college students whose schedules do not allow them to work days.
“All the people on the night shift that can be transferred (to dayside) will be,” said Jones, noting that each of the 17 second shift workers themselves decided to leave the firm.
Another dozen “probationary employees,” workers with less than 30 days with the firm, were laid off, the plant manager said.
