Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
May 5, 1995
Robert Robinson of Binghamton will be the new executive director of the Otsego County Chamber of Commerce.
Robinson has a diverse background in public broadcasting, construction business and economic development, with marketing skills and political savvy, sources said Thursday.
He replaces Gary Cutro, who left the chamber post March 17. The chamber office is on Carbon Street in Oneonta.
Robinson “has a lot of connections,” said Bob Bodek, vice president for construction at Garbade Construction Corp., a general contractor and construction manager in Vestal.
50 years ago
May 5, 1970
About 2,500 Oneonta State and Hartwick students, angered by escalation of the Vietnam War into Cambodia and death of four Kent State University students in antiwar protests, marched through downtown Oneonta late last night.
The demonstration started as a rally of about 500 students on the quadrangle at Oneonta State, when leaders of a strike for more student power on campus called together about 500 students.
For nearly an hour the group listened more or less passively to speeches. Then two or three speakers spurred the crowd into marching.
The SUCO students marched through their campus, swelling their numbers to close to 1,000. Then they moved down West Street to the Hartwick campus, gathering students all the while.
