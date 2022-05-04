Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
May 5, 1997
MILFORD — The search for a 22-year-old Hartwick College student last seen Saturday night near the Crumhorn Fishing Access site will resume this morning after rescuers spent about four hours scouring the area Sunday night.
Robert Jordan, a college senior from Plymouth, Mass., was last seen about 9:30 p.m. Saturday at an Alpha Delta Omega fraternity party near the access site off county Route 35 in the town of Milford, according to the Otsego County Sheriff’s Department.
Fraternity members realized late Sunday morning that Jordan did not return to the fraternity house at 62 Elm St. Saturday night. Several students searched the area on Sunday afternoon and eventually called sheriff’s deputies at 5:45 p.m.
Jordan, a white male, 5-foot, 11 inches tall and about 175 pounds with black hair, was last seen wearing a yellowish-orange Shammy shirt with blue jeans and work-type boots.
50 years ago
May 5, 1972
Oneonta’s Urban Renewal officials announced plans for what they feel will be the first firm development in the city’s Urban Renewal project area.
Construction of a three-story, 28,000-square-foot office building was announced for the corner of Main, Chestnut, and Grove streets — commonly known as “Block One.”
While Mayor James F. Lettis and other Urban Renewal officials are very optimistic about the project, they indicated construction may not begin until next April.
The office building will be put up by Oneonta Investors Corporation, a newly-formed, Long Island-based development company. Cost of the building was tentatively put “in the neighborhood of $700,000.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.