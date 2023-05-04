Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
May 5, 1998
DELHI — A colonel in the U.S. Army will join O’Connor Hospital as its administrative director and chief executive officer.
Hospital officials announced Monday that Kenneth W. Leisher, most recently the administrator at Evans Army Community Hospital in Fort Carson, Colo., will take over at O’Connor on May 11.
Leisher brings 25 years of military experience to the Bassett Healthcare hospital.
“I’m currently in the transition from the military to civilian healthcare,” Leisher said. “I was looking for a community where my wife and I could settle down and be a part of it, and I was looking for a hospital that serves as a community asset.”
May 5, 1973
Projected decreases in the Oneonta School District’s enrollment are apparently going to be felt very soon in teacher employment.
The Board of Education is expected to take action at its May 18 meeting to lop off a reported five teaching positions when school opens in September. The losses are probably in the kindergarten-first grade areas where the enrollment decreases — quite obviously — will be felt first.
Superintendent of Schools Frederick Bardsley would not be specific when quizzed about the impending action, but did say some teacher and non-teacher cutbacks would be necessary.
Bardsley reported to the Board of Education at its April 18 meeting. At that time he released projected figures for each grade in the system.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.