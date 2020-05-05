Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
May 6, 1995
The Internet — computer connections to resources and people around the world — now is commercially available in Oneonta.
William Pierce of W. Pierce Electronics began offering the service this week. With just a few strokes at a computer keyboard, even those with older computers can hook up to the Internet if they have a modem, he said.
“It’s the world at your fingertips,” Pierce said. Users can do research, play games and pursue hobbies on the Internet, he said.
Pierce, whose business is on Old Southside Drive, said his Internet offering is the first commercially available to the Oneonta public. A benefit of subscribing to the service locally is avoiding telephone toll charges to use Internet services based in Binghamton and Albany, he said.
50 years ago
May 6, 1970
Demonstrations continued in Oneonta Tuesday as students, angered by the deaths of four Kent State University students and the escalation of the Vietnam War into Cambodia, marched through the city’s streets for the second time in two days.
This time, the march started in support of some 20 students at Oneonta High School who had walked out of the school building as a form of protest.
The marchers went from the Oneonta State campus to the high school, where they marched around the building shouting “Join us…join us!”
A spokesman for the college students spoke over a battery powered megaphone to teachers and administrators standing in the doorway of the high school and told them if any action was taken against the high school students, support would again show up from the campuses.
