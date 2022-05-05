Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
May 6, 1997
ALBANY — After weeks of celebrating Oneonta High School’s first state championship, the State Senate joined the bandwagon and honored the girl’s basketball team on Monday.
The team toured the Capitol, lunched with Sen. James L. Seward, R-Milford, and then appeared before the full state Senate, which passed a resolution in recognition of the team’s accomplishment.
“It’s a great honor,” said Krissy Zeh, a 15-year-old sophomore guard who was recently cited by Sports Illustrated in its new faces column. “It will probably be the last time we’ll all be together as a group.”
Since winning the New York State Public High School Athletic Association Class B title in mid-March, the 26-1 Yellowjackets met with Oneonta Mayor David Brenner and appeared before the Oneonta School Board. Individual team members have also spoken to elementary school students.
50 years ago
May 6, 1972
SCHOHARIE, N.Y. (AP) — Radical attorney William E. Kunstler will aid in the defense of black students who were arrested on grand jury indictments in connection with last month’s racial disturbance at the State University Agricultural and Technical College at Cobleskill, according to Harry Hamilton, president of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) Albany branch.
Hamilton called “outrageous” the treatment of the students who were taken into custody Wednesday night when 41 students — 17 of them black — and two adults were jailed.
Fifteen black students were arrested and quickly sentenced to jail terms on contempt of court charges stemming from alleged refusals to testify before a Schoharie County grand jury. Twenty-eight other persons were arrested on charges that included felonious rioting, seven counts of arson and two counts of possession of drugs.
Hamilton said in Albany Friday that black students were segregated and held in locked rooms on two occasions while waiting to testify before the grand jury.
