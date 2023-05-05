Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
May 6, 1998
ONEONTA — Bloody arms, legs and a torso from a dismembered doll hang from a ring of metal wire. The parts swing. The mobile like art is called “Meat Hook.”
Strips of fabric hang from another circular mass of wire. The end of the strips are red, like blood. The piece is called “Annihilation of the Soul.”
Such modern art is in the middle of a dispute among Hartwick College students about what is appropriate for public viewing and who has the right to make that decision.
On Tuesday, Amanda Stolte, creator of the artwork and an art major at Hartwick College, tried to untangle the fabric strips that had stuck together on her work. The pieces had been taken down without her permission or knowledge from her display in Laura’s Café on campus.
“I don’t think any artwork should be censored,” Stolte said. Chris Papciak agreed. The two Hartwick College art majors each have about a dozen pieces in the show they titled, “Obvious Antidotes of the Apocalypse.” The display includes paintings, photographs and three-dimensional works.
The removal of Stolte’s artwork rankled some Hartwick students who said they were told by another student that a dean said the artwork was obscene or offensive and should be taken down because the college Board of Trustees were coming to campus.
Geneva Walker-Johnson, Hartwick dean of student life, said that at the request of students Kevin Stube and D.J. Goldsack, entertainment managers of the student-run café, she went to look at the artwork. The student managers shared views that the works had violent, bloody imagery that weren’t appropriate representation of student work to be seen by trustees, she said, and concerns were that the doll parts were violent and that the other work looked like a bloody tampon.
“They came to ask me my opinion…an older person’s perspective,” she said. Walker-Johnson said she “wasn’t thrilled” by the artwork in question. But Laura’s Café is student space, Walker-Johnson said, and she didn’t have any authority to say what would or wouldn’t be displayed.
