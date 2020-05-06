Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
50 years ago
May 7, 1970
DELHI — By an overwhelming majority, a large gathering of the Delhi Tech student body voted unanimously to close the college at the close of classes Monday for the remainder of the week.
The majority decision was motivated by the recent tragic events at Kent State College in Ohio, and by President Nixon’s commitment to U.S. military intervention in Cambodia.
Despite the students’ action, an administration spokesman emphasized that, to date, the Board of Trustees of the State University of New York had not authorized the closing of any of its units in the state.
At a late hour Wednesday, the administration at Delhi Tech declined to release a statement on its position regarding the students’ action pending completion of further administration and faculty meetings which are expected to continue on into an early hour Thursday.
Craig Rustay, a 1967 Delhi Tech graduate currently a graduate student at Kent State College in Ohio, scene of this week’s violence, gave an eyewitness account to approximately 1,500 Delhi Tech students who filled the college gymnasium Wednesday afternoon.
Rustay described events leading up to the action of the National Guard troops which included the use of tear gas canisters, the use of drawn bayonets, and culminating in the death of four students when the guardsmen fired into the crowd.
At the conclusion of his factual eye-witness account Rustay expressed his personal views of the matter, indicating he felt that the violence was uncalled for.
In regard to the Delhi students’ call for a closing of the campus, Rustay admonished them to consider the consequences of a prolonged closing of the Delhi College.
