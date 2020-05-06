Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
May 8, 1995
Local trash haulers appreciate the effort by Otsego County to lower dumping fees at the Montgomery-Otsego-Schoharie Waste Authority but see it as too little, too late.
“They don’t have many alternatives, if any,” Duane G. Matthews of Vet’s Sanitation in Oneonta said of the county. “I think the only thing they can do effectively is get out of MOSA. It’s become something ugly now that keeps rearing its head.”
The county proposal is likely to be a topic of discussion at an informational meeting MOSA is holding for haulers at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Oneonta Transfer Station on Silas Road.
The Otsego County Board of Representatives is considering using county funds to lower dumping fees at MOSA facilities to try to bring back trash haulers who are using private transfer stations that charge lower fees. The county’s contract with MOSA requires that the county bring a certain amount of trash to MOSA or make up the difference with its own funds — estimated to be about $1.2 million.
50 years ago
May 8, 1970
In an effort to give students a chance to work in the peace movement without closing down as other colleges have, the Hartwick College Faculty yesterday adopted by a vote of 30-24, a resolution to give the students classroom freedom to work for peace.
The resolution, sponsored by Gerald H. Perkus, assistant professor of English, stated as its first point that regular classes would continue.
“In recognition that some students may want to devote themselves full time to peace activities,” continues the resolution, “the faculty should provide viable options for these students to do so without penalty.”
Two options offered for this were independent study or an adjustment procedure of affected courses, the details of which would be determined by the individual faculty members and students.
