25 years ago
May 7, 1997
ONEONTA — Oneonta aldermen put the ball in the Oneonta Town Board’s zone when they approved a contract with the National Soccer Hall of Fame Tuesday contingent on how much money councilmen kick in.
The city Common Council approved a contract for NSHOF services for up to $10,000 if the Town Board approves the same amount. The city will kick in half that amount if that’s what councilmen decide to do. If the town goes for more, aldermen will revisit the city coffers.
NSHOF officials were pleased with the city’s action and thanked the council.
“This is a big step,” said Will Lunn, NSHOF director. “We pray that the town will come through.”
Duncan S. Davie, town supervisor, said Tuesday afternoon that he is talking with councilmen and action may be expected at the May 14 meeting.
In a memo to the council, Mayor David W. Brenner said he informally has heard that the town would participate at the $10,000 level.
NSHOF fields are in the town and its museum is in downtown Oneonta.
Alderman want the town to give equal support to the National Soccer Hall of Fame, which is asking for money to bridge a budget gap and reopen the hall’s museum May 30. NSHOF originally asked the city, town and Otsego County each for $25,000.
