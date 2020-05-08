Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
May 9, 1995
One of the fastest growing and most career-oriented academic programs at the State University College at Oneonta is now a full-fledged major.
SUCO officials have decided to grant major status to SUCO’s interdisciplinary music industry program, making SUCO one of 35 colleges nationwide — and the only one in the SUNY system — that offer a bachelor of arts degree in music industry.
Music industry has grown from five students to 85 in its brief 12-year history at SUCO. Music professor Janet Nepkie started the ball rolling in 1983 when she offered the course “Music in the Marketplace.” Soon after, Nepkie and other faculty members developed a music industry curriculum that reflected the serious side of the business — from copyright law to marketing, merchandising to business ethics.
“We try to mold each student to be a business person with an empathy for the arts, as well as an artist who understands business,” said music department Chairman Robert Barstow.
50 years ago
May 9, 1970
RICHFIELD SPRINGS — A new industry which plans to create a new type of mobile home is in the planning stages at Richfield Springs.
Adam Conforti of Richfield Springs Mobile Homes, Inc., noted that a model of the new unit is now under construction on the land on Route 20 about five miles east of Richfield Springs.
Using basic house construction methods completely with two by four studs, the home will be built with aluminum clapboard siding and will have an apex roof and overhanging gutters and leaders.
Completely pre-built the unit will resemble regular permanently located homes but will be movable. Seventy feet long, which is ten feet longer than the usual mobile home, the buildings will be double wide and modular. Prices will be a little higher than for regular mobiles.
