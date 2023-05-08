Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
May 9, 1998
Once a week, Bill Bredderman forces himself to come in from the fields at his Schoharie County farm to work on marketing his products.
Like most farmers, Bredderman is not fond of this part of the job, but the owner of Twin Ponds Farm in Sloansville knows it must be done.
Now, an organization in Arkville is developing a tool to help farmers with this often tedious task. The Catskill Center for the Conservation and Development is creating an online site where farmers can advertise their products.
The site, expected to be launched in June, is called a “Virtual Farmer’s Market.” The Catskill Center has not yet established an address for it.
May 9, 1973
DELHI — The Delhi Village Board is continuing its study of the feasibility of creating a parking lot off Main Street.
Under a proposal made by officials of the Delaware National Bank at Delhi, the village would lease a lot in the rear of 101 Main Street, for $1 a year.
The village, in turn, would maintain the lot.
The bank is in the process of converting a portion of the building on the site into a drive-in and walk-up bank.
