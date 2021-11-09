Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
50 years ago
Nov. 10, 1971
COOPERSTOWN — New and much needed public services for Otsego County will be provided through a grant of $65,148 under the Emergency Employment Act of 1971.
The County was notified last week of the application of more than $100,000 in federal funds for Special Employment Assistance Programs. Of this the City of Oneonta was allocated $35,000 and the County at large $65,148.
The federal funding is administered by the New York State Department of Labor’s special Manpower Programs Group at Albany. This is where Guy E. Rathbun, chairman of the Otsego County Board of Representatives sent the formal request when the county learned that funds for special assistance programs might become available.
“This is a real need in our County for some professional people to provide unmet public service needs in such areas as Planning and Conservation at the County level,” Rathbun said.
The letter, written under Rathbun’s directives by Edward Elliott, Executive Secretary of the Otsego County Civil Service Commission, also stressed that there is a real need in local schools for custodians, food service helpers and teacher aides, plus laborers and equipment operators on the Town and Village level.
The letter carried all the required attachments pertaining to employment rate in the county, a report from the Otsego Social Services Department, and another from the county’s Community Action Agency noting that there are approximately 3,619 families in the county with poverty level incomes or incomes below the poverty guidelines.
At Monday’s meeting of the Otsego County board of Representatives, David W. Brenner, chairman of the Governmental Affairs Committee which is charged with surveying needs and setting priorities, reported how the grant will be used.
The actual amount of the grant to be used is $45,603.60, because $19,544.49 of the $65,148.60 goes for total participant benefits, it was explained.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.