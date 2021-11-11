Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
Nov. 12, 1996
Whatever the verdict in Eve Bruneau’s sexual harassment lawsuit turns out to be and whatever nationwide policy impact it might have, many South Kortright Central School District residents wonder simply: Why us?
“I don’t think it’s fair at all,” says Vicki Allegretto, who lives in Hobart and whose daughter is a fourth grader at South Kortright.
The trial of the federal civil rights suit Bruneau has brought against her former school has reached its approximate midpoint. Allegretto and other district residents continue to decry the notion that their rural school is legally responsible for shielding students from name-calling and unwanted sexual contact such as what Bruneau alleges she endured in her sixth grade classroom.
And while many residents agree what the boys are accused of doing to Bruneau, now 15, and other girls was wrong, at the same time they don’t like South Kortright coming across in the courts and national news media as a district that allows uncontrolled sexual harassment among students.
50 years ago
Nov. 12, 1971
The Town of Oneonta is getting a youth center, with the help of about 60 youths and Bill Spoor.
Spoor, a member of the town’s recreational committee asked the Town Board November 4 that the lower room of the Town Hall be given to the youths as a meeting place. He received an okay.
This week, the youths were at the hall nearly every night, scraping off the old paints and pulling down loose boards.
The center will be chaperoned by parents, Spoor said. A total of 76 parents signed the request for the youth center and Spoor said “about 90 per cent are willing to help.”
