25 years ago
Nov. 13, 1996
Delaware County, which suffered about $25 million in damage from the January floods, took another $1 million hit from flooding over the weekend, according to county Director of Emergency Services Nelson Delameter.
“This of course is a quick and dirty estimate,” Delameter said. He submitted his figures to New York state, which has declared Delaware County a disaster area, and expects he may hear from the federal government later this week regarding any financial help.
Delaware County was declared a federal disaster area after floods ravaged the county Jan. 19, killing six people and destroying roads and homes. The county fared better this time, Delameter said.
“Basically this is just damage to public property, to the infrastructure, the roads,” said Delameter, who heard of only minor problems with private property, such as damaged heating units. “Most of the damage, unfortunately, is again in the town of Middletown.”
50 years ago
Nov. 13, 1971
Robert J. Hathaway has resigned as president of the Oneonta Board of Education, and has given up his seat on the seven-member school board effective Monday.
The surprise announcement came only four months after Hathaway assumed the board presidency.
Gabriel Harris, the man Hathaway replaced as board president in July, will undoubtedly fill in as an interim president. Harris is first vice-president of the board.
“My chief reason (for submitting the resignation),” he wrote, “are time and energy required in this position (were) way beyond my initial expectations.”
