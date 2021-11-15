Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
Nov. 16, 1996
COOPERSTOWN — In a statement he crafted in his jail cell but was too distraught to read Friday, Gordon “Woody” Mower tried to explain why he murdered his parents last spring, asked for their forgiveness and hinted his family life wasn’t as rosy as it may have seemed.
As he mopped at a runny nose with the back of his hand and fought to curb a persistent hail of tears, the 19-year-old Mower listened closely at his sentencing in Cooperstown while his defense lawyer read the statement for him.
“Mom,” attorney Randel Scharf read, “Dad, I’m sorry for what I’ve done. Please forgive me.”
While Mower had only kind words for his slain father, Gordon, the teen described his late mother as domineering and mentally abusive. He suggested that life in the Mowers’ rural Richfield farmhouse was far darker than outsiders could ever know.
50 years ago
Nov. 16, 1971
The U.S. Marshal from Utica served a summons for the suit filed by the Oneonta Teachers’ Association (OTA) against the school board. The summons was served to Henning Martin, acting business manager.
The OTA filed a suit November 8 in Federal District Court in Utica asking for contracted wage increases frozen by President Nixon’s wage-price freeze of August 15.
The suit, signed by Mrs. Betty Derr, president of the OTA, was filed with Joseph Scully, chief clerk of the Northern District of the New York Federal Court.
The U.S. Marshal had to serve summons to the defendant — in this case, the school board.
