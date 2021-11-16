Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
50 years ago
Nov. 17, 1971
BLOOMVILLE — Two young men, one black and one white, who outstayed other patrons at the Ideal Gardens, Route 10 early Tuesday morning, allegedly robbed and shot proprietor Fred J. Oedicke, 28, and attempted to flee the premises with the $397 scooped from the till, State Police said.
But Tony Elbert O’Neal, 23 of Rome, the black; and Douglass Henness, 26, of East Meredith, troopers explained, had figured without a courageous waitress at the Ideal Gardens, identified by State Police as Patricia Lighte, 28, of Stamford, who dashed into Route 10 as the pair left the left the building and flagged down a Troop C Police patrol car — carrying Troopers Joseph McGonigle and John Munson from the Dunraven substation.
The two police officers collared O’Neal near the building as he and Henness attempted to flee on foot. Enlisting the aid of Ira (Ike) Cornell, who lives next door, the troopers recovered a bag of money and a 22-caliber revolver. Henness vanished into the night while Cornell helped guard O’Neal.
During this time the wounded Oedicke was taken to Community Hospital, Stamford, by the MacArthur Ambulance from Hobart. He was then transferred to Bassett Hospital, Cooperstown, where surgery was performed to remove a bullet from his side. A report from the hospital said the slug lodged against but did not penetrate the major artery supplying blood to the liver. Oedicke was reported in “satisfactory” condition last night.
In the melee, O’Neal was also wounded slightly in the area of his left cheek and ear, possibly, it was intimated when a patron fired at least one shot from a rifle in a reported attempt to stop the get-away.
During the day, O’Neal was taken to Bassett Hospital, Cooperstown, where his wound was dressed and he was then taken before Town of Hamden Justice Arnold Truscott where he was charged with first-degree with assault and then ordered to the Delaware County jail at Delhi.
Throughout the day officers from the State Police substation and officers of the Delaware County Sheriff’s Department continued the search for Henness, having been provided with both his name and description by his companion.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.