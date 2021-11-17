Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
Nov. 18, 1996
OTSELIC — Reit Road in the town of Otselic is a quiet, rural road. Very quiet.
Walk on it and you might hear the call of a crow or the wind filtering through the now leafless trees. You might hear only your own footsteps. If you see a passing vehicle, it’s probably a tractor going from field to field on the huge Seagar farm that dominates the road.
But for two weeks this fall, Reit Road was a whirling mass of cacophony, with state police, forest rangers, volunteer emergency crews, search helicopters and media from across central New York mobbing the area after an Ithaca-area man allegedly abducted two Dryden High School girls, molested and tortured them and disposed of their body parts near an acquaintance’s cabin — a cabin on Reit Road.
It’s been more than two weeks since John Andres, the suspect in the killings of Sarah Hajney and Jennifer Bolduc, hanged himself in his jail cell. And Reit Road is quiet again. The season’s first snow fell last week, and the seasonal dirt roads that run nearby are already impassable.
50 years ago
Nov. 18, 1971
The Board of Education unanimously decided last night to pay the teachers and school employees under the 1971-72 contract scales beginning November 14, when President Nixon’s Phase I of the freeze ended.
The action came after some cross-fire between Mrs. Betty Derr, president of the Oneonta Teachers’ Association and members of the board.
The board took no action on a summons they received November 15. They were being sued by the OTA for the payment of back wages from during Nixon’s wage-price freeze.
The suit, signed by Mrs. Derr, was filed with the Federal District Court in Utica November 8.
