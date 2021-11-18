Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
Nov. 19, 1996
ONEONTA — Organizers haven’t figured out yet what the economic impact was from hosting the girls’ state high school soccer championship over the weekend.
But they think it was big enough to make them want to host the event again. And again. And again.
“We’re just now looking at what we did, but it’s a big boon in what’s traditionally a slow time,” said Otsego County Chamber Executive Director Rob Robinson, noting that the tourney came after the summer tourist season and just before the start of the busy hunting and holiday season.
If Robinson and others have their way, the event will be in Oneonta through the ‘90s. He said local organizers will ask the state Public High School Athletic Association’s girls’ soccer committee at its Jan. 11 meeting for a three-year contract to host the event.
“I’d say we have a better than even shot” at the deal, Robinson said. This year’s event was sponsored by the chamber and the National Soccer Hall of Fame at the hall’s Wright National Soccer Campus on state Route 205.
50 years ago
Nov. 19, 1971
STAMFORD — Don’t tell Judge Jacobs of Stamford that the “youth vote” doesn’t count in an election.
Stamford Village Police Justice Michael A. Jacobs of Stamford earlier this month was elected to his second judicial post, that of Stamford Town Justice, giving the town and village the distinction of having the youngest judge in New York State.
Appearing this week before Albany Law School Dean Samuel E. Hesson to take his oath of office — following the same procedure he followed when appointed police justice last June on graduation from the law school, Judge Jacobs said:
“I feel the 18-year-old vote had a lot to do with my election.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.