Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
Nov. 2, 1996
In a process that may help change the way schools nationwide deal with sexual harassment among students, the civil case involving former South Kortright Central School students Eve Bruneau goes to trial beginning Monday.
Bruneau, who turns 15 years old Sunday, is suing the school district for failing to protect her from sexual harassment she claims she suffered at the hands of male classmates.
Bruneau’s case is being heard in U.S. District Court in Binghamton. The trial is expected to last up to three weeks, and the jury may include residents of Delaware and Otsego counties.
The case has garnered national attention from the news media and legal experts because it’s one of the first lawsuits targeting a school system for not taking proper steps to prevent and punish student-to-student sexual harassment. It is the first-ever trial in which the plaintiff claims punitive damages from the school for such behavior.
50 years ago
Nov. 2, 1971
State police officials said yesterday they have nothing to substantiate rumors that the man who traveled south with Harold Baine in mid-October was seen in Oneonta last week.
A rumor cropped up over the weekend that James Lloyd Harris, of Stuwackie, Nova Scotia, was seen here last week. Harris is sought in connection with the fatal bludgeoning of Baine in a Kentucky motel room October 19.
Royal Canadian Mounted Police are also searching for the man in connection with the bludgeon deaths of Guy L. McAloney of Truro, Nova Scotia, in Mid-August and Wayne Johnson in Calgary, Alberta, September 26.
Meanwhile, State Police in Oneonta continue their intensive search for clues in the fatal bludgeoning of an East Worcester man, Dr. Jesse Seehof, last Tuesday. Dr. Seehof’s body was found by neighbors Thursday in the basement of his combination home-gift shop.
