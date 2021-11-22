Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
Nov. 23, 1996
If school boards never thought about combating student-to-student sexual harassment before, they’re likely pondering it after the Eve Bruneau trial, school officials and attorneys say.
“Certainly, I think that every school district is aware of it now and will be cautious,” said Leroy O’Neill, president of Worcester Central School’s board of education.
Although Bruneau lost her federal sexual harassment suit against the South Kortright Central School, the high profile trial that ended Thursday in U.S. District Court in Binghamton drew local and national attention to the fact that schools can be held legally liable for failing to protect students from peer sexual harassment — even at the elementary level.
“It certainly shows that it’s a serious issue,” acknowledged Frank Miller, the Binghamton attorney who represented the victor in the Bruneau trial.
50 years ago
Nov. 23, 1971
Wilber Park Apartments, undoubtedly the single most valuable piece of real estate ever subjected to a foreclosure sale in Oneonta’s history, goes up for public auction today.
At 11 a.m., Oneonta attorney Sterling P. Harrington will read the terms of sale, and then proceed to auction off the $1 million housing complex to the highest bidder.
The sale will be held at the front door of Oneonta’s City Hall.
State Supreme Court Justice Joseph P. Molinari last month named Harrington referee in the foreclosure case. In that capacity, he will serve as auctioneer today.
