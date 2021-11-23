Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
50 years ago
Nov. 24, 1971
It took attorney Sterling P. Harrington about 12 minutes to read the terms of sale and a detailed description of Wilber Park Apartments at the major foreclosure sale yesterday.
Then it took little more than 12 seconds to complete the open bidding.
New York City attorney Julius P. Levine, standing next to Harrington in the packed lobby of City Hall, immediately announced a bid on behalf of the Hudson Valley District Council of Carpenters Pension Fund.
“The bid is $1,045,095.17,” Levine said — and that was it.
Harrington, referee in charge of the auction, and Levine immediately headed across the street to Harrington’s law offices to sign the necessary papers. The Carpenters’ union pension fund had to put down 10 per cent of the bid price.
The remainder is due in Harrington’s office by 10 a.m., Tuesday, November 30.
Neither Levine nor Carlton Atchinson, business manager of the Hudson Valley District Council of Carpenters, would say yesterday what the union’s plans are.
“We can’t give out any information as yet,” Atchinson told newsmen yesterday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.