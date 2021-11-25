Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
Nov. 26, 1996
COOPERSTOWN — Supporters of Cornell Cooperative Extension implored Otsego County lawmakers Monday night to put back at least some of the $25,000 cut out of their budget request for next year.
Saying the Otsego extension chapter provides vital agricultural and other services to the rural county, Cornell representatives appealed to legislators to reconsider the amount they propose to spend on the program in 1997.
Extension backers were the only speakers at a public hearing on Otsego County’s proposed $55.8 million budget for 1997. The spending plan calls for no increase in the amount to be raised through local taxes.
Five people spoke on behalf of the extension at the hearing, which was attended by only 17 people.
50 years ago
Nov. 26, 1971
One of the worst November snowstorms in history whipped through Upstate New York yesterday, dumping as much as 20 inches of snow in parts of Otsego and Delaware Counties.
The Thanksgiving storm, which came on the heels of a relatively mild autumn, was described as a “Northeaster” by the National Weather Service.
The Weather Service predicted that the snow would taper off by this morning but there are indications that winds may add to the misery of hazardous driving.
In some portions of the state, traffic was brought to a virtual standstill. Motorists were stranded on Route 17 south of Delaware County for several hours. And about 40 cars were stalled on the Thruway between Kingston and Albany. Among the vehicles stranded in this stretch were three buses.
