Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
Nov. 27, 1996
DELHI — O’Connor Hospital in Delhi is headed back to the future.
The 30-bed hospital, which merged with Bassett Healthcare in 1988, will soon become a separate corporation with its own board of directors again.
But as a new “Rural Primary Care Hospital,’ O’Connor will maintain connection with Bassett’s vast regional organization, drawing on its specialists and services, if not its financial resources.
“We are realigning this division into a corporation so it’s eligible for a better rate of payment from Medicare,” said William Streck, Bassett Healthcare president and chief executive officer. “This is one of the few places there was a real option to change the way we’re paid. It’s not a change in commitment we’ve made (to providing healthcare in Delhi), just a different model.”
50 years ago
Nov. 27, 1971
The cries of anxious, hardworking men echoed through the black night at Elmore Field on the Hartwick College campus last night and the headlights of dump trucks and snowblowers stabbed the inky blackness.
Even as telephone call after telephone call from all over the Northeast poured into The Star newsroom and the home of people like Pat Miller, wife of Hartwick College soccer coach Al, the work went on.
The job had started almost literally, at dawn and went on into the night last night. There was around 20 inches of snow on the field when the job started. By the reckoning of one of the volunteers who had been on the job all day long “we have got her seven-eights licked.” This was an opinion at 11 last night.
Concerned people from all over the Northeast were trying to make plans and wanted to know if the game was on or off. All day long, patient people at places like The Star switchboard replied steadily in the affirmative as the battle wore on up on Oyaron Hill and athletic director Jim Konstanty kept saying, “we are playing tomorrow at 1:30.”
Commented
