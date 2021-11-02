Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
50 years ago
Nov. 3, 1971
Mrs. Helen Baldo, wife of outgoing City Judge, won a solid victory in the Fifth Ward Aldermanic race last night.
She defeated Democrat Howard Jeffrey, senior member of the Common Council in terms of service. She is the first woman ever elected to the Council. Her margin was 380 to 200.
In the Third Ward, eleventh-hour write-in, Mrs. Jane Lawson narrowly missed unseating Republican incumbent Lionel Guenette.
The vote was: Guenette (R), 315; Mrs. Lawson (write-in), 276; and Burnett Zeh (D), 132.
In the First Ward, Peter Clark, a Democrat, defeated Republican Frank Gallucci, 441 to 291. Both men are teachers, and entered political races for the first time this year.
The election results increased Republican domination of the Common Council by one seat. It now stands five Republicans to one Democrat — Clark. Presently, the Council is 4-2 Republican, but Jeffrey, a Democrat, was defeated.
Mrs. Baldo has been active in Republican politics for many years, and is a Republican Committee woman. However, yesterday’s contest was her first venture into the elective venture.
Ironically, Jeffrey had defeated a member of the Baldo family in two of his here successful races for alderman. On 1961, when he first ran, he defeated Albert A. Baldo, now the City Judge, by a 309-247 margin.
