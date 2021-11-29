Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
Nov. 30, 1996
Five Otsego County farmers are heading to Rochester next week to help solve problems now plaguing agriculture statewide, from land tax to workers’ compensation costs.
The five will be participating in the state Farm Bureau convention, an annual event where delegates consider stances on affecting farms and rural life.
Perhaps just as valuable as making headway on particular policy issues is the kinship farmers feel from knowing there are hosts of others like them out there, according to Sherman All.
“You meet other farmers and you find out that everybody has the same problems, even though they may be different than you are,” said All, who is president of the Otsego County Farm Bureau for the upcoming year. “A lot of times you get stuck in your own little world until you get out, meet with these guys and find out what they’re like.”
50 years ago
Nov. 30, 1971
The Board of Directors of the Retail Merchants Division of the Greater Oneonta Chamber of Commerce will meet this morning to discuss apparent blue law violations by two large Oneonta area department stores Sunday.
Herbert Plantz, president of the Retail Merchants Division, said he has “no comment” on the Sunday openings of Jamesway and Family Bargain Center.
However, Plantz did say that the subject would be discussed this morning.
He said the Board Of Directors will poll the entire membership of the merchants’ unit “before anything is done.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.