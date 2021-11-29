ONEONTA - Evelyn Schaffer, 97, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, at A.O. Fox Hospital Nursing Home, Oneonta. Evelyn was born Aug. 23, 1924, in Westford, the daughter of Arthur and Nina (Strong) Wood. She married William R. Schaffer on Nov. 21, 1942. He predeceased her on May 10, 2011. …