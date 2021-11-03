Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
Nov. 4, 1996
ONEONTA — Community members remembered Oneonta entrepreneur and philanthropist Derwood K. Lifgren Sr. Sunday as an energetic, generous man who gave his all to the causes he believed in.
Lifgren died Sunday after battling a rare degenerative disease that attacked his autonomic nervous system gradually over a period of several years. He was 69.
“He’s a success story and truly a self-made man,” said Gordon B. Roberts, who has known Lifgren since he was a clerk typist at the Oneonta Armory in the mid-1950s. Lifgren, known as “Der” to his friends, grew up in Bovina and graduated from South Kortright Central School in 1945, before joining the National Guard as an Army air pilot.
He later went to work at Audiosears Corp., a Stamford electronics company, where he learned how to manufacture electronic products such as headsets. In 1961, he went on to found Astrocom Electronics Inc. on Dietz Street in Oneonta.
50 years ago
Nov. 4, 1971
A college freshman student from Oneonta was apparently the victim of a hit and run accident early yesterday morning in Waterville, Maine.
The body of Miss Katherine R. Murphy, 18, of Oneonta was discovered t about 8 a.m. Wednesday in a ravine on the eastern edge of Colby College campus where she was a student.
She had been apparently struck by a car, said Assistant Kennebec County Attorney Donald H. Marden. Marden added that the driver had apparently left the scene of the accident.
Medical officials said Miss Murphy died on multiple head injuries. Preliminary autopsy reports noted her injuries were consistent with those occurring when a person is struck by a vehicle.
