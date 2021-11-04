Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
Nov. 5, 1996
LAURENS — A man from the Bronx who was trying to fly Monday from the Westchester County Airport to the Sullivan County Airport landed nowhere near either — along state Route 205 in the town of Laurens.
Elvis Gordon, 37, was not hurt when he crash-landed a single engine Tampico TB-9 at about 2 p.m. Monday off the west shoulder of Route 205, less than a mile north of the village of Laurens.
“He was low on fuel but he wasn’t out,” state police Capt. Kevin G. Molinari said of Gordon, who was about 60 miles north of Sullivan County and apparently didn’t know he was only about five miles from the Oneonta Municipal Airport.
“He clearly made a wrong turn somewhere,” Molinari said. “Obviously he didn’t know where he was going, and in hindsight we’re lucky there was no vehicular traffic on the road at the time.”
50 years ago
Nov. 5, 1971
A 24-year-old ex-Marine from Brooklyn is in Otsego County Jail today charged with the murder of an elderly East Worcester shopkeeper October 26.
Humphrey Perez of 165 Huntington St., Brooklyn was arrested early yesterday morning in New York City. Otsego County Judge Jospeh A. Mogavero quietly issued a warrant for his arrest Tuesday based on information supplied from the State Police investigation.
Perez, who has been estranged from his wife for several months, appeared before Judge Mogavero in Cooperstown last night.
BCI Captain V.P. Versage said yesterday robbery was apparently the motive for the slaying of Dr. Jesse Seehof, 72, Tuesday, October 26.
