Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
Nov. 6, 1996
As in the rest of the country, incumbents ruled this election day in our four county area.
President Bill Clinton won here as well as in the nation, the closest call was in Delaware County, where he polled about 800 more votes than Bob Dole.
In Congress, the Republicans retained control, with U.S. Rep. Sherwood Boehlert keeping the 23rd district.
“It looks like a big win,” said Boehlert from his campaign headquarters at 10 p.m.
U.S. Rep. Maurice Hinchey, a two-term Democrat, won his third term in the House by defeating newcomer Sue Wittig in a lively upstate race that drew big guns from both national parties.
50 years ago
Nov. 6, 1971
The man sought in connection with the October 19 slaying of former Hartwick College assistant admissions director Harold L. Baine of Oneonta was arrested in Halifax, Nova Scotia, early yesterday morning.
Royal Canadian Mounted Police at Halifax charged James Lloyd Harris, 40, of Stuwackie, Nova Scotia, with the August 10 murder of Guy L. McAloney, 53, of Truro, Nova Scotia.
Eighteen hours later, a Kentucky Judge issued a warrant for Harris for the “willful murder” of Baine in a Fort Mitchell, Ky. motel room.
The murder charge Harris faces in Canada does not carry a possible death penalty, but the Ketucky charge of “willful murder” (commonly known as first degree murder) does carry a possible death penalty.
